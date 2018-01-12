

CTV Atlantic





A school bus driver has been airlifted to hospital after the vehicle struck a tractor-trailer near Englishtown, N.S. Friday morning.

The RCMP say the school bus was headed east on Highway 105 when it struck the truck - which had been left on the side of the road overnight - near the crest of Kelly’s Mountain just after 8 a.m.

There were 11 students on the bus at the time. Police say they suffered some bumps and bruises, but were otherwise OK.

However, the driver of the school bus was trapped inside the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

An EHS LifeFlight helicopter responded to the scene and transported the driver to hospital.

Highway 105 is closed in both directions between the Seal Island lookoff and the Englishtown ferry.

Editor's note: Police initially said there had been 20 students on the bus at the time of the crash. They later corrected that number, saying it was 11 students.