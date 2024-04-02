East Coast musician releases new song detailing a personal and traumatic story
East Coast Music Award-nominated artist, Brooklyn Blackmore, is telling her story to the world.
With the release of her new music video, Blackmore is trying to let victims of sexual assault know she’s “been there too.”
“I'm unfortunately a survivor of sexual assault,” said Blackmore in an interview with CTV’s Katie Kelly on Tuesday.
“Been there too” is a song Blackmore wrote about her own personal experience.
“No one really talks about it, and it's terrifying for me, honestly,” said Blackmore. “Like I'm pretty nervous to have my feelings on blast in the world like that.”
On Tuesday, Blackmore released the raw and emotional music video. She said there was a specific reason behind the release date.
“The whole month of April is actually sexual assault awareness month, but the first Tuesday of every April is the day,” she said.
Blackmore said the music video was not easy for her to film, and took around 20 takes to get through it once.
“It was a pretty rough day of filming, I had a really hard time getting through the song, as you can kind of tell in the video,” said Blackmore.
Blackmore says sharing her story was something she needed to do, no matter how painful it may be.
“Not only to empower survivors, but just to educate people, like it's such a common thing that happens in the day-to-day life and it's just never spoken about, so I just wanted to bring some awareness to how real this is,” she said. “So I just want people to know that they're not alone, and I just want to be that platform for them.”
Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada
If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:
If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.
A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.
- National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419
- 24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808
- Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010
- Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366
- Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648
- Read about your rights as a victim here
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Shannen Doherty has decided to 'downsize' as she lives with stage 4 cancer
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Cherry blossom enthusiast called out for stopping car in bus lane, getting out to take photo
With cherry blossom season in full swing across Metro Vancouver, enthusiasts are being urged to curb their excitement and find appropriate places to stop for a photo.
Billionaire whose firm backed Trump's US$175 million bond reveals how the deal came together
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
Man admits stealing US$1.8M in luxury items from Beverly Hills hotel, trying to sell them in Miami
A Southern California man on Tuesday admitted stealing nearly US$2 million worth of jewelry, clothing and accessories from guests at a Beverly Hills hotel, then traveling to Florida to sell the stolen goods, federal prosecutors said.
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Body found in north Edmonton, burnt truck found nearby believed to be related: police
One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
3 Toronto cops failed to do proper investigation into calls at shelter, where woman was later found dead in a room with alleged killer: tribunal docs
Three Toronto police officers are facing misconduct charges after allegedly failing to investigate properly calls for service at a North York shelter, where a woman was later found dead in a room with her alleged killer last summer.
-
3 of 4 suspects wanted in Brampton road rage incident surrender to police: mayor
Three of the four suspects wanted in connection with a road rage incident in Brampton last week, which was captured on video, have surrendered to police, CP24 has learned.
-
Toronto-area cop temporarily demoted after entering peace bond on assault charges, 'openly' mocking civilian with mental health issues
A Toronto-area cop has been temporarily demoted after entering a peace bond on allegations of domestic assault and admitting to mocking a man in custody who was suffering from mental health issues.
Calgary
-
Dog shot and killed after attacking Calgary officer
Alberta's police watchdog will be investigating an incident in Calgary on Tuesday that saw a dog shot to death by an officer in the Manchester industrial area.
-
Trans-Canada Highway carbon tax protest monitored by RCMP
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Weather shifting in Calgary with rain, snow on the way
Alberta was the warmest province in the country on Tuesday, but be prepared for a shift in the weather.
Edmonton
-
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
-
Body found in north Edmonton, burnt truck found nearby believed to be related: police
One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.
-
Ice dangers highlighted as Edmonton police continue river search for missing woman
Edmontonians are being urged to stay off the ice in the North Saskatchewan River a day after a woman went missing after falling into the water.
Montreal
-
WATCH THE VIDEO
WATCH THE VIDEO STM driver tosses everyone off city bus after one passenger allegedly raises voice
Montreal public transit riders are wondering if an STM driver went too far after he kicked all the passengers off a bus when one rider allegedly raised their voice at the driver for missing a stop.
-
Nigerian family in Montreal threatened with deportation obtains ministerial reprieve
Defenders of a Montreal family fighting deportation to Nigeria say they have obtained temporary permission to remain in Canada.
-
Snoop Dogg to perform in Montreal this June
Multi-platinum-selling West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is set to hit the stage in Montreal this spring.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
-
2 Ottawa police officers left with serious injuries after cruiser struck by suspected stolen car
The Ottawa Police Service says two officers were left with serious injuries following a stolen vehicle investigation over the weekend.
-
Young hockey player battling leukemia receives support from Ottawa Senators and her community
In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the hockey community has rallied around 15-year-old Caroline Courchesne, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
London
-
$6 billion housing fund will likely bring 'significant millions of dollars' to city, London, Ont. mayor says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $6 billion in housing money Tuesday. $1 billion will go directly to municipalities to support urgent infrastructure needs, while $5 billion will support long-term priorities such as wastewater infrastructure.
-
Jagmeet Singh makes stop in London, Ont.
The federal NDP leader was in London Tuesday, criticizing the Liberals' affordable housing record.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire destroys century home north of Lucan, Ont., damage estimated at $400K
No one was home when a fire ripped through a home north of Lucan Tuesday morning, destroying the century old structure.
Barrie
-
Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
-
Fatal collision involving GO train along Barrie line under investigation
One person is dead after a GO train struck a vehicle at a crossing along the Barrie Line in Vaughan Tuesday.
-
Former fire captain accused in wife's death bypasses preliminary hearing, heads to Superior Court
A former Brampton fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year appeared alongside his lawyer inside the Collingwood, Ont., courthouse Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, opting instead to move directly to Superior Court.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury teacher faces more sex offences against students, 18 charges total
Four more charges of sexual assault and interference involving victims under 16 have quietly been laid against a former Sudbury high school teacher.
-
ATV pulls Sudbury speed camera off its base, police say
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
-
Triple murder trial in Sudbury focuses on witness credibility
The credibility of a witness took centre stage in Sudbury on Tuesday at the trial of Liam Stinson, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
Kitchener
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
-
Guelph Storm fined for ‘demeaning’ conduct during playoff game
The Guelph Storm Hockey Club has been fined for the behaviour of its head coach during Monday night’s playoff game against Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Deputy PM Freeland stops in Kitchener to announce new housing funding
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stopped in Kitchener Tuesday to announce a $400 million top up to the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.
Windsor
-
Windsor Salt mine workers laid off indefinitely due to 'unfavourable weather conditions': company
Workers at Windsor Salt Ojibway Mine have been laid off indefinitely, according to a spokesperson for Morton Salt.
-
Job fair for Chatham-Kent Health Alliance
If you are looking for work in the medical field or in hospital support services the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is hiring.
-
'We should do better': Essex councillor hopes to ban intentional balloon releases
An Essex councillor hopes a potential by-law prohibiting the release of latex and Mylar helium balloons will inspire residents to think of environmentally friendly ways to mark milestones or memorialize.
Winnipeg
-
Health care, cost of living main priorities for Manitoba NDP government's first budget
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
-
'This is where my journey began': Winnipeg NHL linesman retires after 22 years
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
-
Groups react to NDP budget with praise, caution
Reaction is pouring in for the NDP government’s new budget for Manitoba.
Regina
-
Regina man asking for help in finding lost dog with serious medical condition
Adam Metzger has been searching for his missing five-year old Australian Shepherd, Olive for two weeks.
-
'Ingenious farmers': Trampoline company highlights industry's deep roots in Saskatchewan
Trampolines are produced and used across the globe. However, few people know Saskatchewan's contribution to the global phenomenon and how it all started with a collection of ingenious farmers from a small town west of Regina.
-
Sask. government claims 10 years of 'red tape reduction' saved businesses $680M
The Government of Saskatchewan is touting its red tape reduction committee has saved businesses in the province more than $680 million in the past decade.
Saskatoon
-
Zebras seized by Sask. conservation officers now officially belong to Saskatoon zoo
Five zebras seized from a rural property near Candiac, Sask. are now the sole responsibility of the City of Saskatoon.
-
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
-
'It brings identity': Boys with Braids teaches Saskatoon high school students to love their hair, and themselves
A unique program at a Saskatoon high school is teaching students about Indigenous culture and challenging the stigma against long hair for men and boys.
Vancouver
-
No tsunami risk to B.C. after Taiwan earthquake, officials say
Officials say there is no tsunami risk to coastal B.C. after a massive earthquake near Taiwan Tuesday afternoon.
-
Houses saved from demolition being moved to First Nation on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
A major move underway in Port Moody will see 10 houses saved from the wrecking ball and given new leases on life on the Sunshine Coast where they can nurture future generations of families.
-
'Once in a lifetime': B.C. baseball player shines in big league debut
When Abbotsford’s Cade Smith stepped onto pitcher's mound in his first major league baseball game Saturday, his family was there to cheer him on – including his dad. And that was a bit of a miracle in itself.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich chamber of commerce warns of dire workforce shortage if more housing not built
A note posted on the door of the Canada Post office in Brentwood Bay warning customers of an upcoming noon hour closure due to a staffing shortage could be a sign of things to come on the Saanich Peninsula.
-
No tsunami risk to B.C. after Taiwan earthquake, officials say
Officials say there is no tsunami risk to coastal B.C. after a massive earthquake near Taiwan Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.