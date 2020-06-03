HALIFAX -- For the first time in over three weeks, a new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Nova Scotia’s eastern zone.

The province last reported a new case of the virus in the eastern zone on May 10. The eastern zone now has 52 cases of COVID-19.

The province isn’t reporting any additional cases, or deaths, at this time.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 639 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 43,340 negative test results, 1,058 positive COVID-19 test results and 60 deaths.

Fifty-three of the deaths have been at Halifax’s Northwood long-term care home, which has seen the most significant outbreak in the province.

A Halifax law firm is proposing a class-action lawsuit against the facility, claiming normal standards of care weren't met to protect against infection from COVID-19.

The province will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. AT. It will be live streamed on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

993 people recovered

The province says one more person has recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 993 recoveries.

This would leave five active cases in all of Nova Scotia. However, Northwood is still reporting five active cases involving three residents and two staff members.

During the pandemic, there has been confusion over the number of recovered and active cases reported by the province, which don’t always match up with the numbers reported at Northwood.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has explained that the data from long-term care homes comes from a different data source than the one used by public health and is on a different timeline. As a result, the data doesn’t always reconcile.

Two more people released from hospital

The province says two more people have been released from hospital. There are now three people in hospital, with one patient in the intensive care unit.

The province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality, has seen the largest number of cases.

The western, central and northern zones are reporting no additional cases at this time.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 907 cases

northern zone: 45 cases

eastern zone: 52 cases

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to June 14.

COVID-19 symptoms

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: