Emails reveal the inner communication at Halifax City Hall leading up to dismantling of homeless camps

HALIFAX -

A former municipal politician in questioning the amount of power unelected officials hold at Halifax City Hall as documents provide a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes leading up the dismantling of homeless camps over the summer.

“We have a council and a mayor and Jacques Dubé makes the decisions,” former Dartmouth Mayor and HRM Coun. Gloria McCluskey said.

Dubé holds the highest ranking unelected job at city hall as the chief administrative officer.

Mayor Mike Savage doesn’t think the CAO has too much power, but confirms the decision to dismantle homeless camps across the HRM over the summer was made by the CAO and not elected council.

“We have a bylaw and the CAO enforced the bylaw along with our bylaw enforcement people and of course police standing by if necessary, but that’s a decision of the CAO,” Savage said

Several pages of the correspondence obtained through freedom of information laws and provided to CTV News were redacted, but what wasn’t redacted offers a glimpse into what went on at city hall in the months prior to Aug. 18, a day of a tense clashes between protesters and police at the former Halifax Public Library as the city evicted people living on municipal property across the HRM.

Prior to the removal of shelters, the city hired the consulting firm OrgCode for $7,000. A city spokesperson says the group specializes in empathy-based approaches to homeless encampments and was training municipal staff and social services providers, not providing communication services.

Emails show the CAO’s office was in charge of coordinating the operations and much of the communication strategy.

As early as June 3, CAO Dubé sent a confidential email to staff and city councillors sharing eviction notices could go out mid-month now that Nova Scotia was easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Dubé said the day of removal of each shelter would not be communicated in advance.

Plans were underway for the end of June, but it was called off.

Near the end of June, Councillor Waye Mason sent an email to Dubé and another city staff noting pushback on social media around the belief people are being offered two weeks of hotel stay.

Mason suggested the city needs to provide more statistics around how many people are getting into housing first shelters or refusing to participate, and how many people where there aren’t any solutions.

“I think we need to be honest about all four stats, while framing it as a provincial fail,” Mason said in the email.

A fire inside one of the tiny shelters on Parker Street in late June set the wheels in motion for the city to remove it.

An email sent by the city’s parks and recreation coordinating the operation shows corporate communication’s strategy was to only indicate that the “fire necessitated removal due to safety concerns if asked, no pre-emptive messaging.”

The shelter was gone before the city could remove it themselves.

On July 5, Dubé notified regional council via email about the plans to issue eviction notices the next day. The note included Q & As to anticipated questions councillors would receive, along with key messages. Dubé said corporate communications would issue a statement to the media.

Despite offering an ultimatum for the shelters to be removed by July 13, nine shelters stayed put. When the city removed three on July 9, city staff believed the shelters were vacant. At the time, Halifax Mutual Aid, the anonymous group behind the shelters, told CTV News two of the shelters had been occupied. The two versions of the story caused backlash.

“We are losing the communication and education battle to the folks that put up the shelters,” Coun. Tim Outfit said in an email on July 9 to other councillors, suggesting a public lunch and learn to discuss housing issues and what the HRM has done so far.

“We should use this as an opportunity to address an issue that is obviously very important to many. I have never received this amount of email previously on any topic.”

Coun. Becky Kent questioned whether actions should be paused so solutions could be discussed further. Planning continued.

More FOI documents obtained by CTV News show coordination between CAO’s office and the Halifax Regional Police the week of Aug. 11, a week before evictions.

In emails, Chief Dan Kinsella asked whether parks and recreation staff and compliance officers could work outside of business hours. Dubé made it clear there would be a need for enhanced police support. Dubé reference a memo sent to council the week before explaining to need to clear the camps.

McCluskey read about the memo sent out on Aug. 3 in other media earlier this week. She believes councillors knew more than they’ve said they did.

“They knew all about it. And he (the CAO) told them to keep it very confidential, and he wrote the questions and the answers for them,” said McCluskey.

Mayor Savage maintains councillors knew dismantling of shelters was imminent but didn’t know details around timing.

“We didn’t know exactly when it would happen, all we knew, were told and wanted is that people have a place to go,” Savage said. He also disagreed with the suggestion the CAO was trying to control councillor’s messaging.

“You don’t tell councillors what to say or when to say it. There are 16 individual elected officials as am I, but just so everyone had the same information I think it was important,” he said.

Coun. Sam Austin said the CAO did what he was supposed to do in terms of communicating with councillors.

“There was plenty of opportunities for council to object to what was proposed as a plan, to raise concerns,” Austin said. “We didn’t because the information we had, for me, was that everyone was going to be given alternative accommodation.”

At the time, that didn’t happen. Service providers weren’t given a heads up and told CTV News at the time how they were left scrambling to try to track people down.

“And that’s where we failed,” Austin said.

Austin said lessons have come out of this and as a result the municipality has changed its approach.

“We’ve never bought modular housing before, we’ve never provided space for shelter before because it’s traditionally been a mandate of the province, but the situation being what it is it’s an area that we’ve had to step up and enter into,” he said.

CTV News requested an interview with Dubé but the request was denied.