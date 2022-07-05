End of COVID-19 isolation requirement in N.S. sparks calls for paid sick leave

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Some Nova Scotians are calling for paid sick leave now that the province is dropping its mandatory isolation requirement for people with COVID-19.

NDP labour critic Kendra Coombes says she's been inundated with concerns from constituents after chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang said all pandemic restrictions will be lifted Wednesday.

Strang said earlier this week that people who test positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-like symptoms should isolate if possible but wouldn't be forced to.

Coombes says the change will place "a burden on working families" who may feel encouraged to go to work while sick.

She says establishing permanent paid sick days is essential, noting that the majority of Nova Scotians are without paid sick leave.

The province temporarily implemented a program that covered up to four paid sick days per person between May and July 2021 and then again between April and May 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.