HALIFAX -- Twenty Halifax firefighters have returned to Nova Scotia and are in isolation after taking part in training in the United States.

“We were a couple hours outside of Atlanta, in Perry, Georgia, at a place called the Guardian Centre, which is a large facility for first responders and military to do training,” said Joe Triff, a firefighter who took part in the training.

Triff said the firefighters were at the training facility for two weeks before returning home over the weekend.

“It felt like it really took off after we left,” Triff said of COVID-19. “I say the majority of us wouldn’t have participated in the training if we knew what we were in for when we came back.”

Triff has been a member of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency for 12 years. He is now isolating at a farm house in Pictou, N.S., along with three other members of his team.

“I’d say the second week when we were there, things started to get a little concerning for us,” he said. “We could see the writing on the wall as far as what was gonna happen when we were on our way home.”

Triff says while they were away at training, nearly half of their team of 20 firefighters were sick at some point, with a cough, etc. He says one member was taken to the local hospital and tested for COVID-19. The test results were negative.

“I personally have no symptoms,” he said, adding that each member that returned from their international trip is isolating differently.

“We’ve had a huge outpouring of support from our brother and sister firefighters and friends and family to you know, get supplies and make sure that we’re OK,” said Triff.

“Everyone just wants to get home to their friends and family.”