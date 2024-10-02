'Extremely disappointing': Pictou businesses feel the pain as P.E.I. ferries remain out of service

A Nova Scotia town which relies on tourists is feeling the impacts of cancelled ferry crossings.

It comes at a time when the fall season was expected to be bustling with visitors. Instead, businesses in the town of Pictou, N.S., are now facing cancellations of their own.

"The businesses around here, we're going to suffer because we count on these next few weeks of tourist season still to help for the winter," said Marina Bar and Grill manager Kelly Heighton.

During the height of the tourism season, and when the ferries between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are working, Heighton said Marina's is very busy.

"People come from all over, and it's from the time we open the doors until we close them. It's just non-stop. This place is full," said Heighton.

The MV Confederation has been out of service since mid-September due to a mechanical issue. It's currently docked in Pictou for repairs.

The MV Saaremaa experienced engine issues on Sept. 24. Initially, sailings were cancelled for two days, and then another few, but now that ferry is out of commission for a few weeks, which means there is currently no service.

"If this had happened earlier in the year, it would have had a more dramatic effect on certainly the tourism and the tourism dollars here, but it was extremely disappointing," said Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan.

"What's been most disappointing over the last number of weeks is the continued interruption to the service as a whole," said Ryan.

He said work needs to be done to ensure there is reliable service.

"Whether it's a quick replacement of the Confederation and the Saaremaa, or whether it's just some proactive maintenance on ships in terms of catching problems before they happen and cause these disruptions," he said.

Sandy Best who owns the Scotsman Inn said this has been an ongoing issue for businesses.

"It's not as if it's the first time. Every season we've had challenges with the ferry service which is sad," said Best.

He said the Scotsman Inn is usually open until November, but it will be closing early this year due to the lack of service and communication.

"We've got cancellations now, which is upsetting, but there's nothing I can do about it," said Best.

Ferry service is not expected to resume until Oct. 19. Even then, only one ferry will be in service while the other deals with lengthy repairs.

