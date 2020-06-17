HALIFAX -- The families of the Nova Scotians killed and injured during the mass shooting in April have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the RCMP and the province.

Twenty-two people were killed when a gunman went on a violent rampage across central Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19.

The representative plaintiffs in the proposed lawsuit are Tyler Blair and Andrew O’Brien.

Tyler Blair is the son of Greg Blair and stepson of Jamie Blair, who were both killed by the shooter the evening of April 18 at their home in Portapique, N.S.

O’Brien is the widower of VON worker Heather O’Brien, who was killed by the gunman during his rampage on April 19, near her home in Masstown, N.S.

According to a news release from Patterson Law, the firm handling the application to the court, the claim alleges the Nova Scotia RCMP failed to “protect the safety and security of the public” during the mass shooting, which includes the decision not to activate an emergency alert during the rampage.

The lawsuit is also seeking punitive damages against the RCMP for how it has handled the investigation into the tragedy.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs, Sandra McCulloch, says they have also given the province of Nova Scotia notice that it intends to include it in the lawsuit as well.

While the documents have been filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, the lawsuit must still be certified by the courts, and the allegations in the suit have not been tested in a court of a law at this time.

This is the second proposed class-action lawsuit filed by the families in Nova Scotia.

The first lawsuit seeks damages against the estate of the shooter, Gabriel Wortman.

This is a developing story. More to come.