Family and friends remember two teen girls killed in Glace Bay, N.S. house fire

HALIFAX -

Family and friends of two teens who died in a Cape Breton house fire are remembering the young lives lost just before the Thanksgiving weekend.

A vigil was held last night in Glace Bay, N.S. for 16-year-old Madison Kelly and 15-year-old Brea McKenzie.

Friends of both families say Madison had been staying at the home of her best friend Brea, along with Brea’s mother.

Glace Bay Fire responded to the home on Brookside Street just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Officials say a woman from the residence was taken to hospital in Sydney, and then later to Halifax with serious injuries.

An online fundraising page for Laureen McKenzie states she has extensive burns.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire, as the Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate.