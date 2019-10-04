HALIFAX -- The family of a man shot and killed in Halifax almost six years ago say they are relieved after a second man was arrested and charged in the case this week.

DevlinTyson Glasgow made his first court appearance on Friday. The 33-year-old Halifax man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Matthew Thomas Sudds.

“Today is a relief that they finally charged the second guy and we can finally get justice, put an end to it,” said Darlene Sudds, the victim’s mother, outside Halifax provincial court.

“It’ll be six years this week, so it has taken a while, but I have all the confidence that the justice system will put an end to it.”

Her son’s body was found in the ditch along Africville Road shortly after noon on Oct. 14, 2013.

An autopsy confirmed 24-year-old Sudds had been shot and his death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators learned that Sudds was last seen alive by friends in Halifax the afternoon of Oct. 10, 2013. They determined he was shot and killed on Africville Road later that day.

Police first made an arrest in the case on March 10, 2017. Ricardo Jerrel Whynder was arrested in Surrey, B.C. and charged with first-degree murder. He was convicted of second-degree murder on June 22, 2019.

Glasgow was arrested Wednesday in Mission, B.C. and brought back to Nova Scotia on Thursday.

“The allegation is that the two of them co-conspired in order to murder Matthew Sudds, so we’ll be proceeding on that basis,” said senior Crown prosecutor Rick Woodburn.

Darlene Sudds says she knew Whynder because he was a friend of her son’s, but she didn’t know Glasgow.

“I don’t know him at all,” she said Friday outside the courtroom. “He’s nobody I ever met before.”

Glasgow remains in custody. He is due back in court on Oct. 30.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family says they are hopeful justice will be served a second time.

“I think that the justice system will prevail and hopefully we’ll get the closure that we’re looking for,” said Jesse Boddy, the victim’s brother. “We were worried that it would just slip through. We’re feeling hopeful.”

“It takes a long time for a trial,” said Darlene Sudds. “I don’t want to be doing this the rest of my life.”