

CTV Atlantic





It was a game that was years in the making, and that fans say they won’t soon forget.

Saturday’s dreary weather didn’t dampen the spirit of more than 6000 fans from gathering to cheer on the HFX Wanderers FC during their home debut.

The football club is one of seven teams making up the brand new Canadian Premier League, and on Saturday played their first home game at the newly renovated Wanderers Grounds, as they took on the Hamilton, Ontario’s Forge FC.

“It’s about time, I’m absolutely thrilled to see it” said fan Kate Finlayson. We came to the exhibition game in the summer which was wonderful, so we’re really looking forward to this.”

Some say they drove hours to attend the first professional soccer game played in Halifax in 28 years.

“I came all the way from Ottawa for this, for the Wanderers game,” exclaimed one enthusiastic fan. “This is a historic match, Woo! Come on you Wanderers!”

“I drove four hours to get here from P.E.I,” added fan Mark Idt. “Who knows, maybe in a few years my son will be here playing too.”

Dominique Dib and his daughter Julia were first in line for the game, ready for some father-daughter quality time.

“I’d say it’s beyond more excitement right now,” said Dib. “It’s been hard to focus going to bed at night, thinking about what it would be like to be here at the Wanderers Grounds, to experience the inaugural game of the CPL league here, it’s just exciting.

For many the party started well before kickoff, as fans gathered at several local pubs to celebrate the new club and rally together before the 2:00 p.m. kickoff at the Wanderers Grounds.

From there, downtown Halifax was overtaken by a sea of fans clad in aqua and navy, as a traditional ‘March to the Match’ rally saw fans of all ages and nationalities march from downtown onto the field grounds.

“When you think of all the sports around the world, soccer is really the universal game that brings all the nations together,” adds Dib.

Fans say the game itself had them on the edge of their seats as the back and forth affair saw several quality scoring chances for each team.

The hometown team struck first as Trinidadian winger Akeem Garcia redirected a rebound into the Hamilton goal, as fans unleashed canisters of blue smoke in celebration of the franchise’s first ever goal.

Forge FC answered as Canadian forward Kadell Thomas scored to tie the game at 1-1 in the 57th minute.

But it was Colombian striker Luis Alberto Perea’s goal in the 81st minute gave the Wanderers a 2-1 victory and sent the fans home happy.

“Win, lose or draw, Wanderers till we die!” exclaimed fan Brett Doggett.

With the victory, the Wanderers improve to a record of 1-1-0. The team will next hit the pitch on May 11th in Winnipeg as they take on Valour FC, before returning home to take on the Vaughan Azzurri in Canadian Championship play on May 22nd at the Wanderers Grounds.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.