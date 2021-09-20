MARY'S HARBOUR, N.L. -- The father of a missing fisherman is asking the coast guard to resume a full search effort in hopes of recovering his son and one crew member of a nine-metre boat that went missing on Friday off the coast of Labrador.

Dwight Russell says his family in Mary's Harbour has been "set adrift" by the Canadian Coast Guard, after the joint search and rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax indicated Sunday evening that it had handed the search over to the RCMP.

Russell says his family believes the service should have continued a full search efforts for his son Marc Freeman Russell and crewmate Joey Jenkins, as it remains possible the boat with two outboard motors drifted far offshore.

He says rough seas and fog hampered search efforts on Saturday by helicopters and coast guard cutters, and that there had only been a single day -- Sunday -- of intensive searching for the fishing vessel Island Lady and its missing crew since their absence was reported at about 5 p.m. on Friday.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, of the rescue co-ordination centre, had said on Sunday the searchers had located a blue fishing tub and other debris that likely was from the Island Lady, and the search was officially called off at about 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Still, Russell says the decision to withdraw the rescue co-ordination centre's involvement was premature, adding that even if further searching resulted in the recovery of bodies, it would be a great comfort to the families and the small community.

"This search has only had one day of good search conditions," said Russell. "We need more time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.