Nova Scotia premier says he skipped Halifax Pride parade because of safety concerns
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was notably absent from this year's Halifax Pride parade, and he says he was advised by RCMP not to participate because of safety concerns.
In an emailed statement, the premier says he was not at the parade on Saturday "out of an abundance of caution" and that the decision to skip the event doesn't diminish his support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Nova Scotia's Liberal, NDP and Green parties each participated with a parade float, leaving the Progressive Conservatives as the only major political party not represented at the event.
The premier's office says police recommended that Houston not participate this year out of concern for his safety and that of other participants, but the office declined to provide details about the alleged risk.
Mark Boudreau, a spokesperson with the Progressive Conservatives, says Houston attended the 2022 parade with a float and group of volunteers, adding that he was prepared to do the same in 2023 -- but the event that year was cancelled.
Boudreau says the party booked a float for this year but made the "difficult" decision to withdraw.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
BREAKING Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt
The director of the Secret Service resigned Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump that unleashed an outcry about how the agency failed in its core mission to protect current and former presidents.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands for car totalled by stolen hit-and-run driver
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
DEVELOPING Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Keanu Reeves explains why he's always thinking about death
Keanu Reeves is aging like the rest of us. And for that reason, 'The Matrix' has shared, mortality has been on his mind.
Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Forever changed the lives of some of these families': Toronto-area police make arrests in home invasions, carjackings
Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an 'organized criminal network' operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.
-
'Trapped' inside Toronto's Liberty Village: Congestion levels reach critical point, says deputy mayor
Toronto's Deputy Mayor is calling on the city's staff to develop a plan to tackle the "critical" congestion levels in Liberty Village, made worse by a slew of summer construction and major events at nearby venues.
-
Suspect wanted in Leslieville shooting arrested in Kawartha Lakes
A suspect wanted in connection with a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition earlier this month has been arrested in the Kawartha Lakes area.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
-
One wildfire burning in Calgary Forest Area as risk climbs to 'extreme'
Wildfire risk in the Calgary Forest Area (CFA) has been elevated to extreme as a heat wave continues to bring hot, dry weather to southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
-
Stony Plain restricting municipal water use amid high demand
The Town of Stony Plain is stopping some municipal operations while water demand is high.
-
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
-
Three people from Laval, Que., killed in small plane crash in northeastern Ohio
Three people killed Friday when a small plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio have been identified as Quebec residents.
-
Montreal byelection: aspiring Liberal candidates say Trudeau's choice is 'undemocratic'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning.
Ottawa
-
2 charged in Canada Day hate-motivated assault, threats made on OC Transpo
Two individuals have been charged in connection with alleged hate-motivated incidents made aboard OC Transpo vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
Plan proposes building one of Ottawa's tallest residential buildings in Barrhaven
The City of Ottawa has received an application to build two high-rise, mixed-use towers at the corner of Marketplace Avenue and McGarry Terrace, near Strandherd Drive, and a 440 sq. m. publicly accessible courtyard.
London
-
West Grey 'State of Emergency' remains in effect
The Municipality of West Grey is continuing it's State of Emergency, because of cuts to the Durham hospital.
-
Babies to be born at Listowel Hospital... Again
Following a closure that started in April, the Listowel Hospital Obstetrics Unit will re-open on Sept. 16.
-
Driver registers four and a half times the legal limit: Police
A traffic stop led to a driver registering four and a half times the legal limit, according to Woodstock police.
Barrie
-
Big Chute Marine Railway at Lock 44 out of operation, Parks Canada says
North America's only marine railway is out of operation, forcing many boaters to change their plans.
-
Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Hwy 400 guardrail, keeps driving
A young driver faces charges after police received reports about a vehicle slamming into the guardrail along Highway 400 Tuesday morning and driving off.
-
Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
-
Sex assault suspect was a therapist for child and family services in North Bay, Ont.
A 70-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple sexual assault charges that took place while he worked for the former Algonquin Child and Family Services.
-
Sudbury, North Bay under a heavy rainfall warning
Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall warning Tuesday for areas in and around Greater Sudbury and North Bay.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands for car totalled by stolen hit-and-run driver
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
-
Developing
Developing One person airlifted to hospital following 'major collision' in Wilmot
One person has been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township.
-
Convicted Kitchener killer's appeal dismissed by court
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Michael Ball, a convicted killer from Kitchener, who murdered his former girlfriend in 2013.
Windsor
-
Two suspects sought following robbery in Walkerville
Windsor police officers are searching for two suspects following a robbery in Walkerville.
-
Vehicle hits building on Jefferson Boulevard
Windsor police were called to a crash in east Windsor.
-
'His only hope is bone marrow transplant': Chatham family appealing for bone marrow match as teen endures rare cancer
A Chatham family has issued an urgent plea for bone marrow donors as their oldest teenage son endures renewed treatment for a rare form of leukemia, after relapsing while in remission a few weeks ago.
Winnipeg
-
Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigating Manitoba plane crash
A 33-year-old man was hospitalized following a plane crash in Manitoba Sunday afternoon.
-
Seven arrested in months-long 3D-printed gun investigation: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.
-
Big Bounce event in Winnipeg postponed one week
An event bringing large bounce castles to Winnipeg has been postponed for one week.
Regina
-
One person dead following plane crash near Birsay, Sask.
A 23-year-old man from White City has died following a plane crash near Birsay, Sask. on Friday.
-
Regina's IMAX Theatre to be become the 'Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre' ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine
In honour of Regina's self-described prodigal son, the Kramer IMAX Theatre has announced it will be renaming itself to the "Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre" ahead of the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.
-
'We never surrendered that': Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation issues statement on duty to consult
The Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation (SBDFB) is letting all industry entities know they have a duty to consult framework for all present and future projects.
Saskatoon
-
7-year-old boy bear sprayed during string of incidents in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to five incidents of bear spray Monday and Tuesday.
-
Third man arrested in connection with Melissa Duquette homicide
Pelican Narrows RCMP have arrested a third suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of Melissa Duquette.
-
Prince Albert police investigating death of 52-year-old man
Prince Albert Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found unresponsive Monday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
B.C. facing impending 'crisis' in child welfare staffing: report
The representative for children in British Columbia says the provincial child welfare system is either in a state of crisis or close to it with understaffing and unmanageable workloads.
-
'They are not taking this decision lightly': Wildfire forces Williams Lake, B.C., seniors homes to move residents
Firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires in B.C.’s Cariboo Region, and concern is growing that recent weather could worsen the situation.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. facing impending 'crisis' in child welfare staffing: report
The representative for children in British Columbia says the provincial child welfare system is either in a state of crisis or close to it with understaffing and unmanageable workloads.
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
Member of Hells Angels support club in B.C. sentenced to 12 years for drug charges, police say
A Kelowna, B.C., man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges following a years-long crackdown on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club, according to the province's anti-organized crime task force.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.