ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia premier says he skipped Halifax Pride parade because of safety concerns

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters during meetings with Canada's other premiers at the Council of the Federation in Halifax on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters during meetings with Canada's other premiers at the Council of the Federation in Halifax on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was notably absent from this year's Halifax Pride parade, and he says he was advised by RCMP not to participate because of safety concerns.

    In an emailed statement, the premier says he was not at the parade on Saturday "out of an abundance of caution" and that the decision to skip the event doesn't diminish his support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

    Nova Scotia's Liberal, NDP and Green parties each participated with a parade float, leaving the Progressive Conservatives as the only major political party not represented at the event.

    The premier's office says police recommended that Houston not participate this year out of concern for his safety and that of other participants, but the office declined to provide details about the alleged risk.

    Mark Boudreau, a spokesperson with the Progressive Conservatives, says Houston attended the 2022 parade with a float and group of volunteers, adding that he was prepared to do the same in 2023 -- but the event that year was cancelled.

    Boudreau says the party booked a float for this year but made the "difficult" decision to withdraw.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News