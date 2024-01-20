Federal funding aims to help Cape Breton seniors with at-home living expenses

At a time when many Maritime seniors are struggling with inflation, the federal government has pledged some extra funding to help them with daily living expenses.

“Everything goes up but our pension cheques. That's about it,” said Danielle Willis, Glace Bay, N.S., senior.

Willis was on hand to hear the federal government announcement in Glace Bay, N.S., of $679,946 to fund programs that will give practical support to seniors in the area.

“In the years to come, it will help me out. I still get around pretty good, but I see a lot of people that need a lot of help around here,” said Willis.

The money will go towards offering maintenance for seniors still living at home — for lawn care, taxi travel, and more.

It will also help Town House Glace Bay expand their meals on wheels program, which is in high demand right now due to food insecurity.

“Folks come in and they're just desperate and are struggling so much, and non-profits have been struggling themselves to help, and it’s been so taxing,” said Patti McDonald, executive director of Town House Citizens Service League.

McDonald has challenged politicians and members of the community in the past to sleep in a tent for the night to experience what it's like to be homeless.

The non-profit group is seeing more and more people asking for help, from seniors to low income.

“Not only is it a big day for town house and for the clients we serve, but it's a big day for the small businesses we work with because this is going to be an influx of business for them as well,” said McDonald.

Nova Scotia Liberal MP Mike Kelloway says his government wants to help keep seniors in their homes as they get older.

“Yes we index CPP, yes we index GIS, but we need to do more and this program is an example of that. We will continue to look at ways to invest in seniors,” said Kelloway .

McDonald says she will continue to push all levels of government for funding to continue to offer programs to assist folks through difficult times.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.