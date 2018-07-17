

The Canadian government will not pursue deporting Abdoul Abdi, according to a tweet from Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

Abdi's lawyer, Benjamin Perryman, says he didn't receive any formal communication from the government but says this is "fantastic news."

Perryman says he was only notified of the news through Twitter and wants to confirm that the announcement means what it appears to say.

"It looks like Canada is dropping the case against Mr. Abdi all together," Perryman said.

He tells CTV Atlantic it's unfortunate that it has taken this long, but he's "glad it looks like the government has done the right thing."

"I hope the government takes steps to make sure it doesn't happen again," Perryman said.

Goodale, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, sent out a tweet Tuesday night just before 9 p.m.

On Monday, a Federal Court judge set aside a decision to refer the case of Abdoul Abdi to a deportation hearing, saying Ottawa "blatantly" ignored the Somali child refugee's Charter rights and did not consider international law.

In a written decision dated July 13, Justice Ann Marie McDonald said a delegate of the public safety minister failed to consider the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and international law in arriving at her decision, despite being statutorily mandated to render a decision consistent with the charter.

"Most blatantly, the (delegate's) decision discloses no indication that the (delegate) even considered the charter values," said McDonald, who does not name the delegate in her decision.

"In fact, the charter is not mentioned anywhere in the (delegate's) cover letter outlining the issues she considered or in the body of her decision. This is so despite Mr. Abdi's extensive submissions on the charter."

Abdi was never granted Canadian citizenship while growing up in foster care in Nova Scotia.

The Canada Border Services Agency had detained the 24-year-old man after he served about five years in prison for multiple offences, including aggravated assault.

Abdi, who has never lived in Somalia and has no ties to the country, had sought a judicial review of the federal government's decision to refer his case to a deportation hearing. Perryman argued in Federal Court in Halifax that the decision was unreasonable, unfair and contrary to the charter and international law.

