Fiona fallout: Economic losses being tallied as soldiers arrive for cleanup duty

This photo provided by Pauline Billard shows destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona in Rose Blanche, 45 kilometers (28 miles) east of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Pauline Billard via AP) This photo provided by Pauline Billard shows destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona in Rose Blanche, 45 kilometers (28 miles) east of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Pauline Billard via AP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM Trudeau to visit regions impacted by Fiona 'soon', NDP request emergency debate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be visiting the regions in Atlantic Canada impacted by Fiona 'as soon as possible this week.' And, as MPs head back into the House of Commons for the first time after this weekend's storm, the NDP are requesting an emergency debate to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada.'

Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island