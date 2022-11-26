Fire crews battle fire at Halifax-area steel yard Saturday

Fire crews in the Halifax area had battled a fire at a steel yard off of Prospect Road Saturday morning.

Crews were initially alerted to the fire on Mills Drive around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found a heavy fire burning in a pile of scrap metal.

According to Halifax Fire Acting District Chief Joe Fulton, crews had to call in tankers and aerials to help fight the fire.

"The wind conditions have contributed to the fire spread, but it's contained in the area, I would say we have fire control at this point," said Fulton.

Fulton says crews took a defensive approach while RCMP blocked off the site of the fire, noting local residents were encouraged to evacuate by RCMP to avoid inhaling toxic smoke.

"They acted quickly, they responded fast, they've done a great job. Like I said, they got the road reopened and hats off to the first responders," said resident Shannon Thoms.

Prospect Road was closed to traffic for a few hours, but has since reopened.