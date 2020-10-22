HALIFAX -- There was a major fire in Moncton's industrial park on Thursday.

Flames and smoke engulfed a warehouse at 194 Barker St. at around 8 p.m.

Firefighters from three stations were still battling the blaze into the night.

There is no word on a possible cause for what started the fire but it has been deemed suspicious.

There are no reported injuries.

Codiac RCMP is investigating and firefighting crews expect to be on scene until the early Friday morning.