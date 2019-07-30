

CTV Atlantic





Fire investigators on Prince Edward Island say an accidental fire that destroyed part of a popular motel originated in a flower and mulch bed.

The fire was reported Sunday at the Brackley Beach North Winds Inn and Suites. It destroyed a building containing 16 suites and meeting rooms at the 86-unit motel complex.

The fire marshal’s office says the fire originated in a flower and mulch bed under a stairwell and deck servicing the 1st floor of suites. They aren’t certain how the fire started, but believe it was likely caused by a discarded cigarette or piece of glass in the mulch, which could have smoldered for a period of time.

Fire investigators say photographs taken in the early stages of the fire, along with information from employees who witnessed the fire firsthand, helped them determine the origin of the fire, since the building was destroyed.

They are treating the fire as an accident.

Seven fire departments responded to the blaze, which was mostly contained to one building.

Everyone made it out of the building safely. No one was injured.