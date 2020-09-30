FREDERICTON -- A firearms and ammunition expert testified Wednesday that two guns found in Matthew Raymond's apartment -- a shotgun and a rifle -- were unrestricted and legal to own with a licence.

Jacques Rioux came to New Brunswick from Ottawa to testify, but was also asked to attend the scene in the days after Aug. 10, 2018, when Raymond shot and killed four people outside the Fredericton apartment complex where he lived.

That Raymond shot and killed the four victims was part an agreed statement of fact by the defence and Crown.

Rioux's testimony took all day, as he carefully went over the many bullets and bullet fragments found across the apartment complex.

He said the semi-automatic rifle found is Russian-made, usually used for hunting.

Raymond had a licence to use them according to an ID found in his bedroom.

In the end, he couldn't say definitively that all the bullets came from the shotgun or rifle, but said their direction or trajectory came from apartment C11 -- Raymond's apartment.

Since the first day of the trial, Raymond's defence team has acknowledged their client shot and killed the four people, but that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Rioux was the 22nd witness to testify since the trial began and the Crown has said they plan to call 39.

Testimony is scheduled to continue tomorrow morning at 9:30.