Five arrested, dozens of tickets issued over St. Patrick’s Day weekend: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police arrested five people and handed out 86 tickets during St. Patrick’s Day parties over the weekend.

Police say the parties involved “hundreds” of young people, with most taking place in neighbourhoods around Dalhousie University in Halifax’s south end.

According to a news release Monday morning, partygoers committed a number of offences, including public intoxication and illegal possession of alcohol.

Police added that partygoers had a “high level of disregard for neighbours, community members and first responders.”

Police say, while there were no major disruptions on city streets, the parties were “disruptive and caused much inconvenience and reduced quality of life to those who live in the neighbourhood surrounding the university.”

Last fall, Halifax Regional Police issued more than 100 tickets after thousands gathered for unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming events.

Two 19-year-old men were also charged in December 2022 as a result of the October gathering.

During the event, a bonfire was set in a city street, fireworks were set off, and officers were kicked, punched, spat on and had objects thrown at them, according to police.

In January, Halifax police released a photo of man suspected of stabbing someone at the homecoming party.

At the time, police said paramedics weren’t able to respond to the scene because of safety concerns, so officers brought the man to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.