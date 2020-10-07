HALIFAX -- A former principal of a Dalhousie, N.B. school has pleaded guilty to defrauding a New Brunswick school district. https://bit.ly/3nyIpzp

Chantal Berthelotte, 49, of Charlo, N.B. was charged on January 13, 2019, with one count of fraud over $5,000.

RCMP say the charge is the result of an investigation that began in September 2014, when Campbellton RCMP received a report from the Francophone Northeast School District of financial irregularities in the budgets of École Aux-Quatre-Vents, in Dalhousie.

On May 9, 2016, police arrested Berthelotte, who was principal of the school during the time of the alleged fraud, in connection with the investigation.

Berthelotte initially pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On October 5, she appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court and changed her plea to guilty.

She is scheduled to return to court on December 15 at 1:30 p.m. for sentencing.