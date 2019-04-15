

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre is expected to make a plea on fraud and breach of trust charges in June.

Tracy Kitch's case was put off Monday in Halifax provincial court until June 10 for election and plea.

Defence lawyer Joel Pink said in an interview that Crown and defence lawyers will be meeting in the meantime, although he wouldn't elaborate as to why.

Kitch, a former executive vice-president of patient care and chief nursing executive at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, resigned as CEO of the Halifax children's hospital in August 2017.

An independent review had concluded she owed tens of thousands of dollars for "potentially personal" expenses charged to her IWK corporate credit card.

Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000.

In December, Pink told reporters Kitch is "very anxious, but she's ready for the fight."

Former IWK chief financial officer Stephen D'Arcy also faces a charge of breach of trust, in addition to charges of unauthorized use of a computer and mischief to data.

Their cases will proceed separately.

Kitch was arrested at her home in Oakville, Ont., while D'Arcy turned himself in to Toronto police.

Kitch was earning an annual salary of $296,289 at the time of her departure.

Nova Scotia's auditor general has said he was shocked to find a lack of oversight and basic financial management controls at the hospital.

Michael Pickup concluded the IWK's board of directors failed to create a culture that promoted accountability.