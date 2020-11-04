HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old Riverview, N.B., man is facing 30 additional charges in connection with an ongoing child pornography investigation.

Shawn Curtis Nickerson appeared by videoconference in Moncton Provincial Court on Tuesday and was charged with the following offences:

making child pornography (eight counts)

making available child pornography (three counts)

possession of child pornography (eight counts)

making visual recordings of individuals with reasonable expectation of privacy (eight counts)

publishing intimate images (three counts)

A previous charge of one count of making child pornography was vacated.

Police say the charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred on various dates between June 2016 and October 2020, involving several identified victims as well as unknown victims, while Shawn Nickerson served as a volunteer basketball coach in the province.

"We know that this individual worked as a coach for various age groups over a number of years, both within and outside of the school system," says Const. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. "To date, we have identified several New Brunswick victims, and actively continue to investigate to identify other potential victims."

Police continue their investigation to identify potential victims. A court-imposed publication ban is in place to protect the identities of the victims, as well as any information that could potentially identify them.

Nickerson was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.