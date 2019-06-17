

Former United States president Barack Obama is coming to Halifax this fall.

Atlantic Credit Unions says Obama will be the keynote speaker at “an evening of honest conversation” at the Scotiabank Centre the evening of Nov. 13.

The talk will focus on the topics of leadership, hope, and civic engagement.

Atlantic Credit Unions is partnering with the Nova Scotia Co-Operative Council to host the event.

The Nova Scotia Co-Operative Council is celebrating its 70th anniversary, which it kicked off with the announcement Monday morning. The talk in November will be the culmination of the anniversary.

Tickets go on sale June 29.