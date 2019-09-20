

CTV Atlantic





Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a 25-year-old man at a shopping mall in Saint John.

Police were called to Brunswick Square on King Street just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the atrium, they found a man lying on the main floor.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say they interviewed several witnesses and reviewed security footage as part of their investigation, which is now complete.

Investigators say they found no evidence that the man’s death was criminal in nature.

Police won’t be releasing the man’s name, saying his family has asked for privacy.