

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police have arrested four people after a woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Halifax early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s on Kempt Rd. at around 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, a 25-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds was located at the QEII Hospital. Investigators learned she was involved in the original altercation at the McDonald’s parking lot.

Police also say they learned of a second disturbance just before 1:25 a.m. at a business in the 3200 block of Kempt Rd.

Two males and two females were arrested as a result of the investigation.

The 25-year-old female remains in hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.