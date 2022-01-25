Four people arrested in connection with York County, N.B. shooting: RCMP

New Brunswick police have arrested four people in connection with a shooting in York County, N.B.

At about 6 a.m. on Sunday, the West District RCMP received a report that people in two vehicles shot at a third car while driving between Canterbury and Meductic.

When police responded, they found a car in a ditch in Meductic with two people inside, one of whom was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident and it did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.

Four people, between the ages of 33 and 46, were arrested over the next 24 hours.

Larry Shane Kennedy, a 46-year-old man from Jacksonville, N.B., appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Jan. 24 by way of tele-remand. He was charged with:

discharging a firearm with intent

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a firearm/ammunition in a vehicle

Bradley Ryan Watson, a 37-year-old man from Elmwood, N.B., appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Jan. 24 by way of tele-remand. He was charged with:

assault with a weapon

mischief over $5,000

operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Both men were remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. for a bail hearing.

Police say a 33-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were also arrested in connection with the investigation and were both released pending a future court appearance.