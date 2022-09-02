Fredericton condo fire displaces dozens of residents

A late-night fire in a Fredericton condominium has left dozens of residents without a home.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the residents have been temporarily displaced after a fire in one of the units in the condominium. The activation of a sprinkler system in the unit led to water damage inside walls, resulting in safety hazards for other residents.

The fire in the four-storey condominium on Serenity Lane was reported around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The Canadian Red Cross says no injuries were reported.

Volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross helped arrange emergency lodging for 13 residents, while others made arrangements with loved ones. Some residents are also looking at staying in local hotels, but with the Labour Day long weekend ahead, vacancies are low in the area.

"There is no indication yet when affected residents will be allowed to return home, which will first require cleanup, repairs and safety inspections of the electrical system and related functions like elevators," said the Canadian Red Cross in a news release.