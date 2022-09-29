Fredericton hosts Assembly of First Nations Climate Gathering post-Fiona

On the tails of Fiona, Fredericton hosted this year’s Assembly of First Nations Climate Gathering.

First Nations peoples from across Canada came together to discuss action strategies and impact.

"It's good to compare notes back and forth,” said Alan Knockwood, a Shubenacadie Elder.

About 400 Indigenous peoples, scientists, and researches gathered in New Brunswick’s capital.

"It's really, really interesting to be coming to the AFN climate gathering just after a hurricane hit the East Coast,” said Eriel Deranger, Indigenous Climate Action executive director.

“We're seeing increases of extreme weather patterns across the globe.”

Friday’s keynote address was made by Lorraine Netro, an elder and chiefs committee member in Old Crow Yukon.

"It's just devastating. Every year, for the last number of years, there's been natural disasters,” Netro said.

“Last year it was B.C. with the fires and the floods, this year it's Atlantic Canada.”

Old Crow Yukon is the most northern Indigenous community in Canada.

"We are successful with the solar project up and running,” Netro said.

“While we are facing extreme climate change, we are also taking responsibility for being part of the solutions."

Elder Alan Knockwood took in Netro’s keynote address.

"Listen to the people of the north,” Knockwood said.

“She's teaching us how to do it, because she's gone through it. These are the people we want to hear before it comes down to us here in the south."

This is the second annual Assembly of First Nations Climate Gathering.

"I'm coming away from this hopeful and with a positive attitude towards the change,” Knockwood said.

“Because of the youth that are working here.”