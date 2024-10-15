ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP arrest man, woman for alleged theft of 54 anchors

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    A man and woman from Nova Scotia are facing theft charges for allegedly stealing 54 anchors from a Meteghan Centre business last week.

    Police responded to the reported theft around 8 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to an RCMP news release. They learned the anchors – which are valued at roughly $11,000 – were stolen from the business on Highway 1 overnight.

    Around 11:30 a.m., police identified and stopped a vehicle of interest on Highway 1 and arrested two occupants. Officers later found the anchors in a Yarmouth scrap yard.

    Andrew Corkum, 45, and Kimberley Robichaud, 41, were both charged with theft over $5,000. They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

