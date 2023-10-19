Atlantic

    • Fredericton Legion, monument damaged by vandals: police

    A damaged monument is pictured outside Royal Canadian Legion Brand 4 in Fredericton on Oct. 19, 2023. (Source: Fredericton Police Force) A damaged monument is pictured outside Royal Canadian Legion Brand 4 in Fredericton on Oct. 19, 2023. (Source: Fredericton Police Force)

    Police in Fredericton say a local Legion has been damaged by vandals.

    Royal Canadian Legion Brand 4, located on Smythe Street, was reportedly damaged sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

    Police say the building was damaged and an outside monument bearing the names of fallen soldiers was also defaced.

    A picture posted on the Fredericton Police Force’s social media accounts appears to show some sort of marking or scratching over the names.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 506-460-2300, email gerik.skoretz@fredericton.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News