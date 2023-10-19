Fredericton Legion, monument damaged by vandals: police

Police in Fredericton say a local Legion has been damaged by vandals.

Royal Canadian Legion Brand 4, located on Smythe Street, was reportedly damaged sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Police say the building was damaged and an outside monument bearing the names of fallen soldiers was also defaced.

A picture posted on the Fredericton Police Force’s social media accounts appears to show some sort of marking or scratching over the names.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 506-460-2300, email gerik.skoretz@fredericton.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

