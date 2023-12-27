Fredericton man, 26, dies following single-vehicle crash in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska

Police in New Brunswick say a 26-year-old man from Fredericton has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 just after 9 a.m. on Boxing Day.

According to police, there were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“One passenger died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver and second passenger were transported to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Max Riopel, with the Saint-Léonard RCMP, in a news release Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.