Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John make masks mandatory on transit buses
HALIFAX -- Three New Brunswick transit operators are implementing identical policies to help boost ridership during the pandemic.
Codiac Transpo, Fredericton Transit, and Saint John Transit have teamed up to create a unified "operational plan" to meet increased demand for buses while also ensuring the safety of passengers and employees.
"This plan addresses service level changes while meeting provincial COVID-19 requirements and was created in partnership with each municipality, transit system, and the respective Municipal Emergency Command Centres," the City of Saint John said in a news release.
Starting Monday, there will be the following changes in areas served by the three transit systems:
- Masks will be required. Children under the age of two and those with medical conditions (as per the Chief Medical Officer of Health of New Brunswick) will be exempt.
- Seating capacity will be increased to up to 50 per cent regular capacity and seats will be marked accordingly.
- Mask use will be monitored. Should passengers not comply with this new measure, there is a risk of increased service reductions. Should passengers comply, further service level increases are anticipated.
- The two seats directly behind operators will remain blocked off. Passengers can expect appropriate distance between available seats and other passengers.
- Passengers are encouraged to bring and use hand sanitizer.
Each transit system says it will use "increased fleet sanitization" to ensure the safety of passengers.
Up-to-date schedules and service changes for each respective transit system can be found at:
• Codiactranspo.ca/covid-19
• Fredericton transit website
• Saint John Transit