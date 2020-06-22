HALIFAX -- Three New Brunswick transit operators are implementing identical policies to help boost ridership during the pandemic.

Codiac Transpo, Fredericton Transit, and Saint John Transit have teamed up to create a unified "operational plan" to meet increased demand for buses while also ensuring the safety of passengers and employees.

"This plan addresses service level changes while meeting provincial COVID-19 requirements and was created in partnership with each municipality, transit system, and the respective Municipal Emergency Command Centres," the City of Saint John said in a news release.

Starting Monday, there will be the following changes in areas served by the three transit systems:

  • Masks will be required. Children under the age of two and those with medical conditions (as per the Chief Medical Officer of Health of New Brunswick) will be exempt. 
  • Seating capacity will be increased to up to 50 per cent regular capacity and seats will be marked accordingly. 
  • Mask use will be monitored. Should passengers not comply with this new measure, there is a risk of increased service reductions. Should passengers comply, further service level increases are anticipated. 
  • The two seats directly behind operators will remain blocked off. Passengers can expect appropriate distance between available seats and other passengers. 
  • Passengers are encouraged to bring and use hand sanitizer. 

Each transit system says it will use "increased fleet sanitization" to ensure the safety of passengers.
Up-to-date schedules and service changes for each respective transit system can be found at: 
Codiactranspo.ca/covid-19 
Fredericton transit website
Saint John Transit