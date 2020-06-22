HALIFAX -- Three New Brunswick transit operators are implementing identical policies to help boost ridership during the pandemic.

Codiac Transpo, Fredericton Transit, and Saint John Transit have teamed up to create a unified "operational plan" to meet increased demand for buses while also ensuring the safety of passengers and employees.

"This plan addresses service level changes while meeting provincial COVID-19 requirements and was created in partnership with each municipality, transit system, and the respective Municipal Emergency Command Centres," the City of Saint John said in a news release.

Starting Monday, there will be the following changes in areas served by the three transit systems:

Masks will be required. Children under the age of two and those with medical conditions (as per the Chief Medical Officer of Health of New Brunswick) will be exempt.

Seating capacity will be increased to up to 50 per cent regular capacity and seats will be marked accordingly.

Mask use will be monitored. Should passengers not comply with this new measure, there is a risk of increased service reductions. Should passengers comply, further service level increases are anticipated.

The two seats directly behind operators will remain blocked off. Passengers can expect appropriate distance between available seats and other passengers.

Passengers are encouraged to bring and use hand sanitizer.