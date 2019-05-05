

CTV Atlantic





Fredericton police say three youths have been taken into custody after they responded to a potential weapons call at a house party early Sunday morning.

Fredericton Police Sgt. Dwight Doyle says officers responded to a residence at the intersection of Main St. and Alder St. in North Fredericton at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say they were originally called to a loud party but the call was upgraded to a potential gun call prior to police arrival where shots may have been fired.

The call resulted in one youth being taken into custody for weapons related offences, and two other youths taken

A video taken of the police response has gone viral on Facebook, where it has been viewed over 43,000 times as of 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Fredericton Police Patrol Response teams, Major Crime team and the Emergency Response Team all attended the call.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are not releasing any additional information at this time.