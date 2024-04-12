Fredericton police conclude investigation into synagogue vandalism, no charges laid

Police in Fredericton say they have concluded their investigation into a case of vandalism at a local synagogue and no charges have be laid.

Broken windows were reported at the Sgoolai Israel Synagogue on Westmorland Street on Jan. 27 – International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“We don’t know whether it was intentional or not, related to the international Holocaust memorial day,” Ayten Kranat, the synagogue’s vice president, said following the incident.

“But for us, as a Jewish community, for it to happen on that day, it brings flashbacks. It hurts… It’s scary.”

The Fredericton Police Force began investigating to determine if the damage was caused by “targeted hostility or other circumstances.”

The force said in a Thursday update to the case there is “insufficient evidence to proceed in the investigation,” though they will continue if new evidence emerges.

“Based on the Criminal Code of Canada, a mischief to property charge that includes a form of bias, hatred or prejudice toward an identifiable group would be based on the offender’s motivation to commit the act, and, since no suspects were identified, Police were unable to make this determination,” said public information officer Sonya Gilks.

The Fredericton Police Force is asking anyone with new information to call them at 506-460-2300, email intelligence@fredericton.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 referencing file #2024-2066.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Atlantic’s Derek Haggett.

