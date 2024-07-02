Fredericton’s Officers’ Square had the music, food and crowds – and even something extra in the air

The reviews are in, and many say they had a stinking good time at the newly re-opened Officers’ Square in Downtown Fredericton over the Canada Day weekend.

The Square was full of crowds, food and entertainment – but there was a little something extra in the air.

A distinct odour, perhaps a little manure-like, that lingered into Tuesday.

Fredericton resident LauraLee Rusnak was walking by the Square Tuesday, and caught a whiff.

“Manure is manure, and we all know what that is. So I can't imagine why people want to step on it. But, maybe put up a sign and do this when there's nothing major going on, because that way, you know it'll get done better,” she said.

In fact, the city hadn’t laid manure in the immediate days leading up to the long weekend.

A spokesperson said they had brought in compost to put under the sod to help it take root. Instead, some of it started to decompose, causing the odour.

The city is working on it – even having to remove some of the sod itself – and hopefully with it, the smell.

Fredericton city employees working on the sod at Officers’ Square on July 2. (Laura Brown/CTV News)

People who took in the festivities say, they smelled it, but still had a great time.

“There was definitely a smell. But the place was absolutely packed. There was so many people here and the kids were having a ball. The adults were enjoying themselves. I don't think it hindered what went on. So, you know, kudos on the whole organization. It was an amazing day,” said one Fredericton resident.

“I enjoyed it very much. It was very pleasant to come down here and just hang out and enjoy the crowds and listen to the music from whatever vantage point you really wanted to,” said another resident.

Some poked fun at the situation on social media, saying ‘S*** happens.’

The city says it’s aiming to have the square looking and smelling its best in the coming days.

