The man who was killed in a motor vehicle crash near Albert Bridge, N.S., early Monday was an international student at Cape Breton University.

Manuel Tony was being remembered Tuesday by classmates and friends, who say he came to Cape Breton from South India in hopes of getting an education and making a better future for himself.

But that dream was cut short early Monday morning.

"I'm feeling really sad for him, for his family because he also had a lot of dreams like me," said friend Lovish Jethi. "He came to Canada to fulfill all of those things."

Tony was pronounced dead after police say the vehicle he was driving left the road and was discovered overturned in a ditch on Horne's Road at around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Five people were inside -- all men in their twenties. A 26-year-old passenger remains in hospital in critical condition, while the two others escaped with only minor injuries.

"We shared the same ethnicity and same background, same nationality," said classmate Amarjot Singh."I was very shocked."

Grief counsellors were at the university Tuesday to offer support to students and staff.

"It's definitely a sober mood here at the university," communications officer Lenore Parsley said. "We are a very tight-knit community, so the loss of one of our students has really affected everyone."

A memorial mass was held Tuesday evening for Tony at the church he attended in Whitney Pier. Another ceremony is planned for later this week on the CBU campus.

"With the family's permission, we are looking to host a service on campus this week," Parsley said. "More details will be made available when we have them."

Meanwhile, police say they have seized the vehicle and their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Friends are now focused on Tony's family.

"The student union is doing stuff," said Jethi. They are also planning to maybe to send his body back to India. It's the religious thing in India to see your son for the last time."