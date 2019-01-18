

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a fuel company truck crashed into two vehicles and a building in Dartmouth.

Police responded to the crash at 10 Akerley Boulevard before 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say the driver was headed west on Akerley Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lanes, and entered a parking lot, where he smashed into two parked vehicles and the corner of a building.

It appears that section of the building was vacant.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.