Funeral to be held Wednesday for 16-year-old Halifax homicide victim

    A funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon in Bedford, N.S., for a 16-year-old boy who died earlier this week following an incident near the Halifax Shopping Centre.

    The funeral for Ahmad Al Marrach will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Kearney Lake Mosque followed by a burial at the Muslim Cemetery on Pockwock Road in Hammonds Plains, according to a social media post by Ummah Masjid And Community Center.

    Police say Al Marrach was found injured in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre just after 5 p.m. Monday and later died in hospital.

    The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy on Tuesday and confirmed he was the victim of a homicide.

    Halifax Regional Police arrested two youths Monday, who have since been released without charges.

    Police have not released details on how the victim died, but a GoFundMe page set up for Al Marrach’s family indicates he was stabbed.

    Donations to the page reached more than $21,000 by Wednesday morning.

    Police don’t believe Al Marrach’s death was a random incident and say their investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

