

CTV Atlantic





A generator failure at a Halifax hospital on Wednesday forced the cancellation of cancer-related procedures and clinic appointments.

It also has other patients on the move at the VG site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, which includes a cluster of buildings.

It all started when a routine testing of back-up generators at the brought operations to a standstill.

“So what they're doing right now is testing to determine whether it's a problem with the generators themselves or the circuitry that would connect the generators to the regular power system,” said Nova Scotia Health Authority spokesman John Gillis.

Power was out for half an hour and when it was restored, it came back on in all buildings except for Dickson Building.

Radiation treatment is a big power draw so the cancer centre was left off line to avoid any other interruption in service. That building was also left without any heat.

Cancer treatment procedures were cancelled and surgeries also postponed as the entire site is only operating on street power and there is no back-up.

“The impact we’re seeing on patients today is unfortunate but the steps were taken in terms of postponing surgeries and transferring people are precautionary because we always want to operate in a safe manner,” Gillis said.

As a precaution as many as 10 intensive care patients at the VG have been transferred to the Halifax Infirmary.

These are vulnerable patients who rely on equipment that requires power and any interruption could threaten their lives.

The generators were back online and power was restored to the while site by 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, said Carla Adams of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Regularly scheduled services including surgery and cancer treatments will resume Thursday morning,” Adams wrote in an e-mail. “Patients will be notified as soon as possible should there be any changes.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.