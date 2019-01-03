

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after her car collided with a tractor-trailer in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision on Pleasant Valley Road near Brookfield around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the car crossed the centre line while negotiating a curve and collided with the truck.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was extricated from the car and taken to hospital in Truro. The teen was then airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Police say her injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

Pleasant Valley Road was closed for two hours while police and emergency personnel attended the scene.

The road has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation but police say roads were slippery at the time.