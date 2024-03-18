Girl, 17, dies after two-vehicle crash in northeastern New Brunswick

ATLANTIC
    Police in New Brunswick say a teenaged girl has died after a two-vehicle crash in Saint-Irénée Friday evening.

    Police, fire, and ambulance crews responded to the intersection of Saulnier Road West and Alderwood Road around 5:30 p.m.

    Police say the driver of one vehicles was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old girl from Saint-Isidore, N.B., was taken to hospital where she later died.

    The RCMP believes the crash happened when one of the vehicles, which was travelling on Alderwood Road, turned east onto Saulnier Road West and was hit by the other vehicle, which was travelling west.

    Police say an RCMP collision reconstructionist and a drone operator also attended the scene.

    New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

    Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the girl's exact cause of death.

