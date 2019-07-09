

CTV Atlantic





A human rights complaint involving a Glace Bay teen, who was taunted and embarrassed in a video that went viral last year, has been quietly settled.

On Nov. 7, 2018, Brett McEachern, who has cerebral palsy, was bullied into lying down in a brook alongside Glace Bay High School while students walked over him and called him names.

His mother -- Terri McEachern -- wasn't happy with how the school handled the situation so she filed a complaint of discrimination a month later.

School staff, the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, and the McEachern family reached the settlement agreement through the Human Rights Commission. The details will not be released due to a confidentiality clause.

In a joint statement, Brett and his mother say they're satisfied and look forward to putting the incident behind them.

Michelle MacLeod, spokesperson for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, thanks Brett and his mother for their “participation in this process.”

"The determined focus of both Brett and the school was to ensure Brett felt safe and welcome in the school community,” MacLeod said in a news release. “Glace Bay High has taken this time to reflect and have found ways to make their school climate and culture even more positive in their continuing effort to meet the educational, social, and emotional needs of their students.”