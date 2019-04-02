

Kids in one Cape Breton minor hockey association may soon be able to take part in the good old hockey game regardless of ability.

Sledge hockey, which has been available to adults for a while now, will soon be offered by Glace Bay Minor Hockey and that’s great news says Kurtis Deveaux.

Hitting the ice for a game of sledge hockey is his greatest passion. The captain of the Cape Breton Sledgehammers, who lives with spina bifida, can't imagine how different life would have been had he been able to play the game he loves when he was a child.

“If this had been available to me, for sure I would have taken part,” Deveaux said. “I was 21 when I first started playing. It's an opportunity that I kind of wish I had myself.”

Now, it looks like kids will get the chance to play regardless of ability.

Deveaux and his family are partnering with Glace Bay Minor Hockey to offer the island's first sledge hockey program for kids starting next season.

“We'll offer the first year registration free, just to get people involved in the program,” said James Edwards, the president of Glace Bay Minor Hockey.

A meeting was held on the weekend to gauge public interest.

While anyone can sign up -- including kids who don't live with a disability -- Edwards says it's not yet clear what kind of numbers they will get or what age groups, but they expect to be able to ice at least one team.

Like any hockey program, sledge hockey isn't cheap to play, but a lot of the costs will be covered by Glace Bay's famed 50/50 draw.

The hope is other minor hockey associations will try something similar, increasing sledge hockey's popularity nation-wide.

Deveaux says when his team started out, they only had six players. Now, they have more than twenty and he's optimistic for similar growth among kids.

“Even in the last five years or so, it's come so far, especially around here,” Deveaux said. “I can't imagine where it's going to be 20 years down the road. It's going to be awesome.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.