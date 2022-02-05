Glamma's closet: Grandmother of four conquers ageism using her passion for fashion

"Welcome to Glamma's closet. I come in here and I shop and I pick out what I feel like being that day. I might be in the glam mood, I might be in a vintage mood, whatever strikes my fancy, I could find it in this closet," says Terry Durling, also known as @glammas.closet on Instagram.

Using her social media account to spread messages and her authentic self, Durling, who is a grandmother of four, has a passion for fashion and a closet to show for it.

"About three years ago, one of my kids suggested I go on Instagram and open up an account and talk about fashion, and what it meant to me and my passion for fashion. So here I am," she says.

Through expressing her creativity through fashion, Durling uses her Instagram as a way to focus on ageism.

"We are a very youth focused culture and just because you reach a certain age, doesn't mean that you have to just roll over and die. It's quite the opposite. It's a time to be free and be who you wanna be," says Durling.

Sharing her bold outfits with just over 7,000 followers, Durling says she doesn't care what anyone thinks because she is free to simply be herself.

"The real authentic me. Not someone's daughter, not someone's wife, not someone's mother or grandmother. It's me," Durling says.

While Durling does focus on ageism, she also promotes sustainability through thrifting rather than only wearing brand name clothes.

With a closet full of clothes and a goal to inspire, Durling says getting older is a time to be who you are without worrying about the restraints of society.

"Be yourself, be bold, don’t be afraid to take a chance. If it doesn't work, who cares, it doesn't really matter," she says.