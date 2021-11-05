Guysborough County, N.S. man, 30, killed in ATV collision

HALIFAX -

A 30-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County is dead after an ATV went off road and hit a power pole in Port Bickerton, N.S. on Thursday night.

Guysborough County District RCMP says at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 4, officers responded to an off-highway vehicle collision on Highway 211 in Port Bickerton.

Police, fire and EHS attended the scene where it was determined that an ATV had been travelling east on Highway 211 when it left the road, went into the ditch and hit a power pole

The driver and sole occupant of the ATV, a 30-year-old Guysborough County man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 211 was closed for approximately 8 hours while a collision reconstructionist attended, but has since reopened.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.