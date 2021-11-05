Guysborough County, N.S. man, 30, killed in ATV collision

A 30-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County is dead after an ATV went off road and hit a power pole in Port Bickerton, N.S. on Thursday night. A 30-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County is dead after an ATV went off road and hit a power pole in Port Bickerton, N.S. on Thursday night.

Atlantic Top Stories