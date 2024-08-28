Halifax Fringe Festival act 'The Draft' merges conflict in Ukraine with the world of hockey

The 2024 Halifax Fringe Festival, which kicked off Wednesday, includes more than 60 productions at over 14 venues.

One production, called “The Draft,” was created by Scott Andrew Christenson.

“I’ve been writing for a long time. This is my first play. I think there’s two main elements that have merged in ‘The Draft,’” said Christenson.

The performance focuses on two Halifax Mooseheads hockey players who are both dealing with personal challenges.

“One is a local guy who’s having his own difficulties and personal struggles, and the other is a new draft pick who has come from Ukraine who is fighting with the idea that he shouldn’t actually be here, although he wants to make a new life for himself in Canada. But he should actually go back to Ukraine and help with the war effort there,” explained Christenson.

Andriy Schevchenko, who plays the role of the Ukrainian draft pick, says he’s happy to be apart of the play and is looking forward to their first appearance.

“That is my first big show ever,” said Schevchenko.

Ian Bueltel, who plays the role of the local hockey player, says he’s always wanted to combine his love of arts and athletics.

“I’m just fortunate enough to do it in my third show as an actor,” said Bueltel.

Christenson hopes those who attend his play leave thinking about the sacrifices people make.

“Every day we have to make sacrifices. Whether it be something very small or whether it be something for our community or something on a global stage,” said Christenson.

“Obviously joining a conflict situation, the conflict is obviously very real. Playing hockey, trying to move forward with regards to playing professionally, you have to go through a lot of conflicts and trauma to get where you need to go.”

The festival, which is on its 34th year in Halifax, is a non-profit association run by a volunteer board, with 100 per cent of the box office returned to the artists.

This year’s Halifax Fringe Festival runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.