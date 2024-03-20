Halifax has spent more than $33,000 on clearing out three homeless encampments

HALIFAX -

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it has spent more than $33,000 on dismantling and cleaning up three encampments that had previously been authorized by the city for unhoused people.

Earlier this month city staff put tents, food waste and unclaimed belongings from three encampments into the garbage and fenced off two of the sites.

On Feb. 7, Halifax asked unhoused people living in tents in five previously authorized homeless encampments to leave by Feb. 26.

Jake Fulton, a spokesperson with the Halifax Regional Municipality, says so far about $33,000 has been spent on cleaning up encampments in downtown Halifax's Grand Parade and Victoria Park, and at a ball field on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville.

Fulton says the money does not cover all outstanding invoices, including for the cost of fencing that was erected around the perimeter of the two downtown encampment sites.

The city says the encampments pose a safety risk and indoor housing options are available, including at the Halifax Forum, a shelter with 70 beds located in the north end of the city.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

