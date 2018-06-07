

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing charges after they allegedly broke into the home of a Halifax Regional Police officer and stole an unmarked police vehicle.

Cole Harbour RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in a white pickup truck on Main Road in Eastern Passage, N.S., at 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police stopped the vehicle, and the two occupants fled on foot on Main Road.

Officers checked the licence plate and determined the vehicle belonged to Halifax Regional Police.

Police confirmed the truck was an unmarked Forensic Identification Section vehicle, which they allege had been stolen during a break-in at the home of an off-duty police officer earlier that evening.

Officers searched the area and found two men outside the Needs Convenience store on Main Road. Both men were arrested for public intoxication.

While making the arrest, police say the officers also found items belonging to the off-duty police officer whose home had been broken into.

The 22-year-old man and 23-year-old man, both from Halifax, are facing charges of break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.